Saudi Grand Mufti says COVID patients can't mix with others

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti and Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al-Asheikh reaffirmed that it is not permissible for COVID-19 patients to mix with others.

He called upon all the people in the Kingdom to strictly comply with the precautionary measures and preventive protocols announced by the authorities to stem the spread of coronavirus, international media reported.

The Grand Mufti attributed the increase in the number of people infected with the disease in a number of countries to the negligence in adhering to precautionary measures. He noted that health is a great blessing and therefore all people should strive to preserve their health and refrain from doing things that afflict or harm them such as diseases and epidemics.

“Islam has put in place preventive means to protect a person from getting sick, and it made cleanliness half of the faith. Islam emphasises the aspect of preventing diseases before they are infected and transmitted to humans,” he pointed out.