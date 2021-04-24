Army called in to curb corona

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday he has directed the Pakistan Army to help ensure -- along with police and Rangers -- that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19 are strictly implemented and followed.

In a televised address after chairing the meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) for COVID-19, the prime minister urged the masses to adopt preventive measures against coronavirus so that the situation remained under control and a lockdown of big cities is avoided.

At night, Pakistan Army personnel along with the assistant commissioner and police visited various markets in Islamabad. Those flouting the rules and showing no regard for COVID-19 SOPs were fined, while some persons were arrested, Geo news reported.

“We have been instructing the people to follow the SOPs but they neither have fear nor are cautious. Therefore, the pandemic is spreading rapidly,” he said.

“Today, I only say to you that if you wear this facemask, it solves half of the problem,” he said while holding a mask. “And if you keep following the SOPs and wearing masks from now on till Eid, then we will not have to take the extreme step of locking down cities, which India is unfortunately doing now,” he added.

The prime minister said people in Pakistan were not following COVID-19 SOPs this year as they did last year before Ramazan, perhaps because they were tired of following them during the year and were now fatigued.

“Maybe that’s why they took it lightly this time. But there is a huge difference between then and now: SOPs are not being followed at all as they were last year,” Imran Khan said. “And we will have to resort to strict measures and may have to opt for the most frightening action of locking down cities,” he added.

He said the public could bring down the pandemic curve by observing precautions, adding that unless the nation collectively combated the coronavirus, “we cannot win against it”.

“If we are not careful, our situation will be the same as in India. Look at the situation in India where there is a lack of oxygen, the hospitals are full and many patients die before reaching hospitals. If we also don’t take precautions, in a week or two we will have the same situation as in India,” he warned.

“If the required precautions are not taken, we will have to go for a lockdown… the economy, business and industry, all will suffer and the segment most affected would be our poor people,” the prime minister said.

“People are still telling me to go for a lockdown but we are holding this step back for wage earners and labourers. But for how long? It’s up to you.”

Referring to mosques, the prime minister said the SOPs were being followed there and the virus did not spread from mosques.

He said the current situation in Pakistani hospitals was not like that of India because “we had increased the capacity of the hospitals last year”.

About the coronavirus vaccine, Prime Minister Imran Khan said: “We are trying our best to get the vaccine. Earlier, it was decided to get it from India. It was given to two or three countries and now the situation is so bad there that they are not giving it to anyone anymore.”

He said Pakistan had asked for the vaccines from China but the demand was very high there as well. There is a shortage of vaccines everywhere in the rest of the world.

He added: “Even if the vaccine arrives, it will take a year for it to take effect. If we start vaccinating today, it will take time for cases to come down. But the biggest difference will be made from following the SOPs.”

Later, Federal Minister Asad Umar, who chairs the National Command and Operations Centre meetings, said in the current situation there was a danger of locking down cities. He said the NCOC has been instructed to formulate a plan in the next few days in collaboration with the provinces and the people so that the extreme step is avoided.

About the decisions taken in the NCOC, Asad Umar said: “In cities with high positive cases, schools for 9th to 12th grades will remain closed until Eid.

“Markets will remain open till 6pm, after which only essential goods will be allowed to be traded, a list of which will be released.

“Indoor dining was already banned. Now outdoor dining has also been closed till Eid. Takeaway is allowed. Indoor gyms have also been banned.

“Office hours are being limited to 2pm as the bazaar is open till 6pm so that people can have time for shopping, including Eid shopping.”

Asad Umar particularly urged the women to do their Eid shopping earlier and not wait for the last week before Eid.

The NCOC has asked offices to implement the work-from-home policy for 50% of the employees.

In view of the spread of different variants of the coronavirus in the world, a policy has been formulated to reduce the number of people coming from abroad.

Testing of people coming from abroad has also been directed to coordinate the quarantine system so that there is no risk of a pandemic from abroad.

Instructions have also been issued to further improve the supply of oxygen as soon as possible and to import it as and when required.

In addition, the minister said at present the total oxygen production capacity of the country has reached 90 per cent, of which 75 to 80 per cent oxygen is being used for health purposes.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan explained the situation of coronavirus in the country and said during the first wave of the pandemic there was severe pressure on the health system and the number of critically ill patients being treated in intensive care units rose to 3,500.

He informed that currently the number of critically ill patients in intensive care units across the country was more than 4,600. “So we have gone far beyond the previous wave,” he said.

He added that the positivity rate of cases was 10% or more which showed that there was a severe spread of the virus in the country and in some cities the positivity rate had gone up to more than 20%.

Dr Faisal said it was also observed that the cities where the positivity rate was low were also experiencing an upward trend regarding COVID-19 cases and this was putting pressure on the health system and it was feared that it might go beyond a certain level.

He said this situation forced them to announce stricter measures.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the alarming rise in the COVID-19 cases, School Education Department (SED) Punjab on Friday announced the immediate closure of public and private schools in 13 districts where the institutions were allowed to open their campuses for 9 to 12 grades recently.

These districts include Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Multan, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan.

In a notification issued on Friday, the SED Punjab added that four more districts in the list where schools would remain closed till further orders include Okara, Jhang, Khanewal and Bhakkar. In the remaining 19 districts, public and private schools would follow regular schedule.

The Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab did not issue any notification regarding closure of colleges and universities till the filing of this report.

However, while talking to ‘The News’ Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz said the department would also issue a notification regarding closure of higher education institutions in the above 17 districts on Saturday (today).

He said earlier the department had allowed colleges to follow a staggered pattern to hold classes but unfortunately, the institutions did not follow and instead called all students on a given day. He added this time the colleges would be completely shut down like schools in the 17 districts.