Sat Apr 24, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2021

Extortionist arrested

National

Our Correspondent
April 24, 2021

KARACHI: The Boat Basin police on Friday arrested a suspect for demanding Rs5 million as extortion from a transporter. The police said that the suspect, Hanif, visited the complainant’s office and told him that he was his well-wisher and he had foiled a robbery attempt at his bungalow. He then demanded Rs5 million from him, saying that else he would not able to protect his bungalow from getting robbed.

