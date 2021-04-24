close
Sat Apr 24, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2021

Mepco

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2021

MUZAFFARGARH: The Mepco has provided 250,000 new electricity connections of different categories to the consumers during first nine months of current fiscal year 2020-21. The various category connections which were provided included 227,535 domestic connections, 15,946 commercial, 1,614 industrial, 3,884 tube-wells, 246 general service and 53 other new connections had been provided to the consumers across the region.

Latest News

More From Pakistan