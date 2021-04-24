tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUZAFFARGARH: The Mepco has provided 250,000 new electricity connections of different categories to the consumers during first nine months of current fiscal year 2020-21. The various category connections which were provided included 227,535 domestic connections, 15,946 commercial, 1,614 industrial, 3,884 tube-wells, 246 general service and 53 other new connections had been provided to the consumers across the region.