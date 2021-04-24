Uplift projects

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman Friday approved 24 new development projects worth Rs 470 million in the division. The Divisional Development Committee (DCC) and Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approved the projects in the meetings. Director Development Zeeshan Anwar Awan, SEs Buildings Muhammad Qasim Sheikh, Syed Arshad Raza , SE Highways Rai Muhammad Nawaz, SE PHED Salman Yousuf, XEN Qaisar Abbas, AD Dev Hasan Azeem and other officers concerned. The commissioner approved 17 schemes for Narowal district under Community Development Programme Phase 3 which will be completed at a cost of Rs 100 million.