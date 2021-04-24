Maximum relief to be given to masses: minister

FAISALABAD: Punjab Minister for Minorities and Human Rights Ejaz Aalam Augustine Friday said that the Punjab government has focused its attention on the provision of maximum economic relief to the masses during the holy month of Ramazan.

The minister stated this while inspecting Ramazan Bazaars established in different areas of the city. He checked quality and prices of fruit, vegetables, and other basic commodities. He also inspected counters of subsidised sugar and flour and observed the sale process. Earlier, the minister called on commissioner Saqib Manan at his office and discussed the matters of law and order, development programs, and minorities issues.

2 more covid-19 patients die: Two more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Friday. According to a spokesperson for the health department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 766 in the district and 215 people tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours. He said 1,339 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sector hospitals during the same period. He said so far 10,994 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 5,640. He said 305 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 106 at the DHQ hospital, and 150 beds at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 279 patients, including 172 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, while 115, including 27 confirmed admitted to DHQ hospital, and 67, including 37 confirmed were admitted to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad. Moreover, 3,581 coronavirus patients have quarantined themselves at homes.

6,536 senior citizens get coronavirus dose: Some 6,536 senior citizens have been administered second dose of coronavirus vaccine so far. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali visited vaccination centre at Sports complex Samanabad, where he was told that some 32,070 senior citizens had been vaccinated against coronavirus in the district so far.

The DC was told that 25,534 senior citizens had been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 6,536 had been given the second one. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khurram Parvaiz, CEO Health Dr Bilal Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadr Umar Maqbool and other officers were also there. The DC examined the process of vaccinations to senior citizens and checked whether they were following coronavirus SOPs and also guided officers to increase convenience for aged people. 3 stores sealed: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Friday sealed three megastores and arrested their managers for overcharging. The DC visit the megastores on Susan Road, Madina Town, D-Ground and adjacent areas and checked rates and quality of things. He said basic commodities were being sold at exorbitant prices at the megastores.