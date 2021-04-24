2,237 sugar bags seized

FAISALABAD: The district administration Friday seized 2,237 sugar bags of 50-kg each from hoardings. The Assistant Commissioners (ACs) raided warehouses in 15 days and recovered 9,384 sugar bags and sold them at official rates in general market. The ACs sealed 11 warehouses and registered 7 cases against warehouse owners and arrested six accused. The sugar bags were recovered from 437/GB, 67/JB, Siloni Jhal, Chak 33/JB, and other areas from hoarders. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to take action against sugar hoarders.