13 test positive for coronavirus

JHANG: Some 13 people, including a male and a female doctor of the DHQ hospital, have tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. Reportedly total number of coronavirus patients soared to 240 in the district so far. According to the District Health Department, all COVID-19 patients had quarantined themselves at their homes except three people who were being treated at the DHQ hospital. Some 138 beds out of 175 were reserved for coronavirus patients at different public and private hospitals of the district. Reportedly, 7,110 senior citizens, including 2,641 health workers have been administered the first and the second dose of coronavirus vaccine so far.

DC CHANGES LOCATIONS OF 2 EHSAAS CASH DISBURSEMENT CENTRES: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fayyaz Ahmed Mohal Friday changed the locations of Ehsaas cash disbursement centres of Islamia High School and Government Boys High School, Adhiwal.

Both the centres have been relocated at Sports Complex, Mai Heer and Hockey Stadium, Satellite Town for the convenience of deserving women of Ehsaas Programme.

Public, private schools closed: In the wake of coronavirus pandemic situation, the Punjab School Education Department Friday ordered closure of all public and private schools of districts Jhang, Okara, Bhakhar and Khanewal with immediate effect. According to a notification, all the districts education authorities will continue to operate as usual abiding by coronavirus SOPs. Public and private schools of 13 districts had already been closed until further orders. CEO Education Nasim Ahmed Zahid said urgent directives about the closure of schools were being forwarded to school heads.