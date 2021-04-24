Pervez slams prorogation of NA session in haste

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf on Friday slammed the prorogation of the National Assembly session in haste and said that the opposition wants to ask the government about an agreement with the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

“We want to know about the agreement signed with the TLP and debate a resolution presented in this regard in the National Assembly,” he said while talking to the media outside the Parliament House after the prorogation of the National Assembly on Friday. He questioned under which law the TLP was banned and why the previous agreement between the government and the TLP was not implemented. He said the government convened the NA session in haste and prorogued it in haste while Prime Minister Imran Khan seems to be missing from the scene.