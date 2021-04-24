close
Sat Apr 24, 2021
April 24, 2021

Cabinet Committee on Transport and Logistics formed

April 24, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has constituted a committee on Transport and Logistics (CCoTL) headed by Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi to improve the sector.

According to an official notification, the committee includes ministers for communication, aviation and railways as its members.

Adviser on commerce and investment, special assistants on revenue, power and petroleum and relevant secretaries of federal government will be invited to committee proceedings.

