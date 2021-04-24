FEB & GIF beneficiaries to be paid through NBP bank accounts

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Employees Benevolent and Group Insurance Fund (FEB & GIF) has said that the amount of the monthly Benevolent Grant will be paid to the beneficiaries through National Bank Pakistan (NBP) accounts instead of cash payment.

In order to ease out the difficulties being faced by the beneficiaries, while drawing benevolent grant from the NBP, the BoT, FEB & GIF has decided that to paid the beneficiaries through valid account number with effect from July, 2021, said a press release on Thursday.

“All the beneficiaries of monthly benevolent grant are requested to open a bank account with the concerned branch of the NBP on or before May 31.”

After opening the account the same may be communicated to FEB & GIF through bank on prescribed format, including details of Benevolent Grant Case No. (CNIC of employee, name of beneficiary, CNIC of beneficiary, account No. of beneficiary name of branch of NBP with code), amount of monthly grant date & amount of last payment made by the NBP duly recommended by the bank branch manager.

The said information should be duly verified and recommended by the respective NBP branch manager.