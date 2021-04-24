Two jailers suspended for defrauding ex-mayor

LAHORE: The home department has suspended Sargodha district jail’s superintendent and his deputy for extracting Rs5 million from city’s former mayor who was arrested for illegally occupying the state land.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had arrested Aslam Naveed in November last year for illegally occupying 21-kanal land and including it in his housing society. He was detained in city’s jail where Superintendent Javed Iqbal and Deputy Superintendent Imran Butt lured him

into paying them Rs5 million for ensuring his release on bail.

When the two jail official failed to fulfil their promise, Aslam secured his conditional release from the Lahore High Court. Aslam requested the home department to act against the two jail officials for extracting Rs5 million from him.