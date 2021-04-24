close
Sat Apr 24, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2021

Two women killed in LNG cylinder blast

Our Correspondent
April 24, 2021

NOWSHERA: Two women were killed and a man sustained burn injuries in a LNG cylinder blast here on Friday.

One Ali Akbar told the police that his wife was using the LNG cylinder to cook food for Iftar when it burst suddenly.

He said that his wife, mother and he sustained burn injuries in the blast. The injured were taken to a hospital in Peshawar, where the two women succumbed to their injuries.

