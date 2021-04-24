Schools sealed in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The administration on Friday sealed several private schools in parts of the district where running the primary and middle-grade sections as usual.

“We have shut many schools in Mansehra, Pulrah and other parts of the district, warning several others to adopt standard operational procedures (Sops) of coronavirus,” Assistant Commissioner Sundus Arshad Malik told reporters after the raids.

A team of district administration, police and health departments led by Ms Malik raided various schools and sealed them. “The national command and operation centre has ordered the closures of the primary and middle sections of schools across KP because of a spike in coronavirus till further orders but the educational institutions which were found in breach sealed,” she said.

The official asked the people to adopt the Sops to protect themselves and their loved ones from the coronavirus.