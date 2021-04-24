Paediatrician dies of corona

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARACHINAR: A known children’s specialist in Kurram tribal district, Dr Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, died of coronavirus on Friday.
The disease had seriously affected the lungs of Dr Mumtaz.
The deceased was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Zyaran Haji Gul Mian Killay. People from various walks of life and areas attended the funeral prayer.