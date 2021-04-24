close
Sat Apr 24, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2021

Paediatrician dies of corona

National

Our Correspondent
April 24, 2021

PARACHINAR: A known children’s specialist in Kurram tribal district, Dr Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, died of coronavirus on Friday.

The disease had seriously affected the lungs of Dr Mumtaz.

The deceased was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Zyaran Haji Gul Mian Killay. People from various walks of life and areas attended the funeral prayer.

