Up to 147 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Friday arrested 147 persons on the charges of profiteering.

The administration said the officials visited different bazaars and inspected the shops for official price lists’ compliance.

It said the action was taken against shopkeepers involved in profiteering and 147 of them were arrested.

The administration said the arrested persons included 81 butchers, 14 milk sellers and 52 other shopkeepers.

A communication said the government had established Sasta bazaars in five areas in the districts to provide essential food items to the masses at low prices.

The administration said in the press release that 50 mobile shops were providing these items to the masses, including sugar at subsidized rates.