‘Time to heal wounds of humanity’

LAHORE: Provincial Auqaf Minister Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the solution to national problems lies in unity and the country demands brotherhood, tolerance and inter-provincial harmony from all of us. Everyone will have to play its role in strengthening the country, he continued.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said that the third corona wave was serious and the health system was also burdened. It is imperative to wear a facemask while observing necessary precautions, he stressed. It is the time to heal the wounds of the ailing humanity and opposition should realise that it is not a time of politics. Regrettably, the opposition did not avoid negative politics, even during the corona pandemic, and as a result, the opposition has been alienated.