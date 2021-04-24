close
Sat Apr 24, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2021

‘Time to heal wounds of humanity’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2021

LAHORE: Provincial Auqaf Minister Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the solution to national problems lies in unity and the country demands brotherhood, tolerance and inter-provincial harmony from all of us. Everyone will have to play its role in strengthening the country, he continued.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said that the third corona wave was serious and the health system was also burdened. It is imperative to wear a facemask while observing necessary precautions, he stressed. It is the time to heal the wounds of the ailing humanity and opposition should realise that it is not a time of politics. Regrettably, the opposition did not avoid negative politics, even during the corona pandemic, and as a result, the opposition has been alienated.

Latest News

More From Pakistan