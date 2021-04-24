Under the century-old leadership of CPC, China has worked closely with Pakistan for 70 years to ensure progress in the region

One hundred years ago, the Communist Party of China (CPC) instilled the hope of a better nation and started leading China on the road to stability and development. Keeping up with the same hope and determination, seventy years ago, in the vast Karakoram Mountains, the China-Pakistan Friendship Highway closely linked the destinies of China and Pakistan.

The year 2021 will be of great significance for both China and Pakistan. Apart from the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan, it also marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. The CPC has made significant achievements in these 100 years. Under the leadership of the Party, China has taken the lead in realizing the integration of market economy and socialism, which has greatly liberated productivity and promoted rapid economic development. China’s experience in poverty alleviation is a benchmark for the rest of the world. Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Imran Khan, has also praised China’s poverty alleviation policies time and again and has repeatedly emphasized the need to learn from China’s poverty alleviation experience.

Throughout the country’s governance practices since the18th National Congress of the CPC, President Xi Jinping has fully demonstrated the four core abilities of a great leader: confident and determined political will, forward-looking approach, tenacious and fearless stance for change and his strong and inspiring cohesiveness.

It was also under the dynamic leadership of President Xi Jinping that a series of powerful measures were taken by China during the COVID-19 crisis. Steps that have been internationally recognized as well. Facts and stats proved that China was the only one to respond so quickly to the situation and was able to fight the disease though it was the first country to be affected by it. This reflects the strength and preparedness of the Chinese system.

In recent years, President Xi Jinping has also put forward proposals to promote the development of common man through international cooperation. Strengthening the new types of international relations, he advocated the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The BRI has brought benefits to the people of participating countries and regions. As President Xi Jinping said at the recent Boao Forum, all interested countries can join in BRI. They are most welcome to participate, cooperate and benefit together. The BRI pursues development, advocates win-win results for the region and delivers hope in people.

Over the years, the CPC and the Chinese people have been involved in aiding the countries in need and providing concessional loans to developing countries.

China has made remarkable achievements in various fields such as poverty alleviation, economic development and promotion of world economic prosperity, which has set an example for Pakistan and other countries in the world.

Over the past 100 years, the CPC has focused on its original aspiration and worked arduously to seek happiness for the Chinese people, rejuvenation the Chinese nation and work towards the greater harmony of the world. It has also made remarkable contributions to the cause of human civilization and progress. We have every reason to believe that under the leadership of the CPC with President Xi Jinping at its core, China will continue to be a pillar of world peace and a contributor to global development and prosperity.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan. Keeping the strong relationship in mind, it is hoped that China will rigorously promote practical cooperation with Pakistan in various fields, actively share experience in poverty alleviation, pursue high-quality development of the CPEC, focus on supporting industrialization and urbanization in Pakistan, and create more industrial partnerships and job opportunities for Pakistan. China will also vigorously carryout agricultural cooperation to help Pakistan’s agriculture, improve land utilization and agricultural productivity, thereby increasing farmers’ income. China will also continue to cooperate with the WHO and other countries in the fight against the pandemic, stick to its commitment of making vaccines a global public product, and provide more help to Pakistan and other developing countries in their fight against the pandemic.***