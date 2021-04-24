Cabinet Committee on Transport and Logistics formed

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has constituted a committee on Transport and Logistics (CCoTL) headed by Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi to improve the sector. According to an official notification, the committee includes ministers for communication, aviation and railways as its members.

Adviser on commerce and investment, special assistants on revenue, power and petroleum and relevant secretaries of federal government will be invited to committee proceedings. The ToRs include implementation of transport policies, rationalising processes and developing cross cutting strategies to reduce cost across supply chain and enhance connectivity through synchronised land, sea and air transportation.