Sat Apr 24, 2021
April 24, 2021

Bleak future

Newspost

 
April 24, 2021

This refers to the article ‘Half-truths, untruths and the HEC’ (April 21) by Dr Ayesha Razzaque. The writer has raised the curtain on the real reason for the victimisation of a highly competent chairperson of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

His policy of maintaining high academic standards stirred up a hornet’s nest. The autonomy of the commission is now history, and its future looks like a wrecking ball in the hands of bureaucracy.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston, USA

