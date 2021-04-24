Bleak future

This refers to the article ‘Half-truths, untruths and the HEC’ (April 21) by Dr Ayesha Razzaque. The writer has raised the curtain on the real reason for the victimisation of a highly competent chairperson of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

His policy of maintaining high academic standards stirred up a hornet’s nest. The autonomy of the commission is now history, and its future looks like a wrecking ball in the hands of bureaucracy.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston, USA