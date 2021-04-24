This is to draw the attention of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the federal and provincial education ministers and the deputy commissioner of Mardan to the number of rising Covid-19 cases. There is a dire need to impose a complete lockdown in Mardan as the positivity rate in the city has reached 33 percent – the highest in the country. The authorities have declared a state of emergency in government hospitals. All hospitals in the city are full. The number of Covid-19 deaths in the city is in tens. Under such circumstances, schools – for Classes 9 and 10 – and colleges are still open. Students have already completed their syllabus, and they can easily prepare for board exams while staying at home. Teachers can schedule phone calls with students and help them in case they have any questions. It is important to mention here that some teachers live in areas where infection rates are high. Even though schools are following SOPs, it is not acceptable to put teachers’ health in danger. The new variant of the coronavirus is lethal and spreads quickly.

A few days ago, the deputy commissioner closed down district, session and revenue courts, bar rooms, and Nadra offices in view of the grave situation of Covid-19. The relevant authorities are requested to keep all education institutions closed until the situation gets normal. In case we don’t take strict measures, we will witness what China’s Wuhan experienced last year.

Dr Syed Muhammad Abouzar Shah Bukhari

Mardan