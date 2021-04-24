UK race report’s same old story

The writer, now working as a researcher and analyst, will soon be undertaking a PhD.

The UN Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent has decried the report by the UK’s Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, suggesting that it “repackages racist tropes and stereotypes into fact, twisting data and misapplying statistics…”

The statement by the Working Group, while primarily about those of African descent, raises important concerns that multiple ethnic groups have in response to the findings and language of the report. Two of these concerns are visibly apparent from the statement.

The first is that the UK government has passed on a valuable opportunity to take responsibility and apologise for the horrendous acts of racism in the country’s imperial past. A move referred to as “sidestepping” and a “tactic, employed by many whose wealth came directly from the enslavement of others”, by the Working Group.

The report does attempt to address Britain’s past, expressing a desire for “all children to reclaim their British heritage”. The use of the term “reclaim”, which, with regards to reappropriation, implies that the phrase “British heritage” has been used pejoratively and thus needs to be brought back into acceptable use once again.

Given that many terms which have been reappropriated are racial slurs, it feels an inappropriate place to reclaim the phrase “British heritage,” especially because much of British heritage is intrinsically linked to Empire which depended upon reprehensible racial hierarchies.

In reference to the period of Empire, the writers of the report want our children to learn about “how Britishness influenced the Commonwealth and local communities” and vice versa. But what does “Britishness” mean? Both the good and the bad which characterised Empire?

If this includes the ‘good’ sides of Empire, the classic argument that the British influence on the colonised people was to bring civilisation and opportunity resurfaces. An argument often thrown around in this vein is the attempt to balance the oppression of the Indian people by the British by explaining that the latter brought trains to the country.

V.Y. Mudimbe, a pivotal philosopher in African Studies, wrote that harmful dichotomies were created through colonial structures. In this case, it could be the civilised British versus the uncivilised colonies. Mudimbe argued that these were based on “europocentricism” and of alleged Western superiority, whereby lands that had not been mapped were termed “terra incogniata” and thus were considered as having no past or history prior to the settlement of colonial powers. Civilisation is then viewed as a blessing brought by a power projected as a concerned, paternal figure.

It is thus an injustice to educate British children on any country only in terms of its relationship with the British Empire, rather than the cultures and histories that preceded this time which are inherent to its identity. The report suggests that the curriculum should be widened to understand the “former colonies,” but using this language is immediately undermining. Countries like Pakistan and India are countries in their own right, not just former colonies.

Moreover, in sweeping the atrocities of Britain’s past under the rug, the knowledge of our future generations is undercut, leaving them unequipped to discuss history. The descendants of those countries ill-treated by the British will take our youth to task for this ill-treatment. It should not be these discussions that provide that primary education of the issues arising from imperialism. How are we to learn the lessons of the past and implement those lessons to prevent further racism when we are shielded from the truth?

The report is right, “British history is not solely one of imperial imposition,” and British citizens should not be filled with self-hatred for the transgressions of our ancestors. But imperialism facilitated the wealth of many British businesses upon which our modern society is founded. We must acknowledge this before we can celebrate the cultures that Britain shares with other peoples in good faith.

A second concern is the suggestion that institutional racism does not exist, despite the disproportionate outcomes of minority ethnic groups in comparison to white people in the UK. The Working Group rightly recognises that racial disparities are not always a consequence of racism but that there is “compelling evidence that the roots of these disparities lie in institutional racism…”

The race commission has been explicit in its definition of institutional racism so as not to trivialise the concept. They are correct, not all instances of racism can be designated as “institutional”. But this does not mean that institutional racism, whereby an institution has racist processes and attitudes, does not exist.

The report concludes that the biggest challenge of today “is not overt racial prejudice, it is building on and advancing the progress won by the struggles of the past 50 years… We therefore cannot accept the accusatory tone of much of the current rhetoric on race, and the pessimism about what has been and what more can be achieved”.

Here, the language is misguided. The commission should not have been so concerned with what people have been saying and how that makes the UK “look.” A person who has experienced disproportionate outcomes in health, socioeconomics and in racial prejudice will understandably feel let down by the commission’s focus on the “pessimism” of their accusations.

Recent controversies, such as Grenfell, Windrush and the disproportionate effects of Covid-19 on ethnic minorities, are said to not be brought about “by design” in the report. But the negligence and omissions which led to these tragedies can be just as much the product of racism as actions are. It is not necessary that an institution has some caricature of a racist at its head.

A great quantity of opposition exists in response to the findings of the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities and this criticism from the UN Working Group is a valuable vindication from the experts. But, while the government stands by the findings and the language of the report goes unchanged, it is difficult to see how the valid concerns and realities of many will be changed for the better.

