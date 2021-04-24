Record infections overwhelm India’s hospitals

NEW DELHI: Delhi hospitals issued desperate appeals for oxygen on Friday and 13 Covid patients died in a fire, as India’s healthcare system buckles under a new wave of infections.

The surge, blamed on a new virus variant and recent “super spreader” public events, saw another 330,000 new infections—a new world record—and 2,000 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The latest in a string of fires at hospitals broke out on the outskirts of Mumbai early Friday morning, a local official told AFP. It has since been put out and the cause was being investigated.

“There were 17 patients inside when a fire broke out in the ICU of Vijay Vallabh Hospital, out of which 13 died and four have been shifted to other facilities,” fire department official Morrison Khavari said.

India’s healthcare system has long suffered from underfunding and the new Covid outbreak has seen critical shortages in oxygen, drugs and hospital beds, sparking desperate pleas for help.

Earlier this week, 22 Covid-19 patients died at another hospital in the same state of Maharashtra when the oxygen supply to their ventilators was disrupted by a leak.

India has recorded more than four million infections this month, dashing hopes at the start of the year that it may have seen the worst of the pandemic. This belief led the government to lower its guard, allowing most activity to return almost to normal, including weddings and permitting spectators at cricket matches.

Many parts of the country have now tightened restrictions, with the capital in lockdown and all non-essential services banned in Maharashtra. The northern state of Uttar Pradesh, home to 240 million people, goes into a shutdown this weekend, as will Karnataka, home to IT hub Bangalore.

Modi on Friday held a series of crisis meetings on oxygen supplies and the availability of critical medicines. “If we work as one nation, there will not be any scarcity of resources,” a government statement quoted him as saying, assuring a “continuous effort to increase oxygen supply”.

Hospitals in New Delhi have been posting daily desperate appeals for oxygen to the state and national government.

The defence ministry said it would fly in 23 mobile oxygen generation plants from Germany within a week.

India has now recorded more than 16 million cases and 187,000 deaths from the coronavirus. Per capita numbers are however much lower than in many other countries.