Spike in hate crime referrals after lockdown eased: charity

LONDON: The number of hate crime victims seeking support rose by more than a quarter in a week when lockdown restrictions in England were eased, according to charity figures.

Victim Support received 663 referrals, from the police and other agencies, of victims seeking help in the week starting March 29, up 30 per cent from the previous week.

It is a rise of 67 per cent compared to the average number of weekly referrals between the weeks starting January 6 and March 1. More than three-quarters of the referrals (514 – 78 per cent) involved offences linked to race or nationality.

This is a rise of 27 per cent from the previous week and up 73 per cent compared to the average between the weeks starting January 6 and March 1.

On March 29, the “stay at home” rule ended, people were able to meet outdoors under the rule of six and outdoor sports facilities reopened. Since then, restrictions have been further lifted, with non-essential shops reopening and pubs and restaurants able to serve customers outside.

The charity said referrals have been rising since early March but called the weekly increase a “significant spike” which “raises concerns about the link between easing (of restrictions) and hate crime”.

It also said it is likely that global events, such as coverage of the trial of the US police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, and the #StopAsianHate online campaign, have empowered people to seek help.

Diana Fawcett, Victim Support chief executive, said: “We are extremely concerned that we’ve seen this huge jump in racially aggravated hate crime, and very strongly condemn all types of discrimination.

“Despite the fact that hate crime is under reported, we are still seeing high numbers of victims seeking support following racial hate crime and know too well the devastating impact it can have.

“Victims not only live with pain and suffering from facing horrendous abuse, but it damages their sense of safety, wellbeing and self-worth which takes years to re-build.”

Anyone seeking help or information can access Victim Support’s online resource, www.mysupportspace.org.uk, or contact its free 24/7 Supportline on 0808 16 89 111.

A government spokesman said: “All forms of racism are completely unacceptable and racist abuse should never take place in our society. We continue support the police in bringing offenders to justice.”