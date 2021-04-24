Pipe bombs, ammunition and drugs seized in Ireland

DUBLIN: Two pipe bombs, gunpowder, ammunition and drugs have been seized in Co Louth, the Garda said.

The haul was discovered when gardai investigating organised crime searched a house in Drogheda town at 11pm on Thursday. They discovered 1,100 euro worth of suspected cocaine and 500 euro worth of suspected Alprazolam tablets along with the pipe bombs and a large quantity of firearms ammunition.

The scene was cordoned off and a number of houses in the area were evacuated as part of the operation.

The Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called to the scene and safely removed two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other material believed to be used in the manufacture of explosives for further detailed examination.

The scene was made safe at 5am on Friday but was preserved for a full forensic examination.

Two men, one in his early 40s and the other in his mid-50s, were arrested in connection with the seizure. They are currently being detained at Drogheda garda station.