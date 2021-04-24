Shahbaz Sharif out of prison on bail

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif was released on bail Friday,

after which he was photographed with his niece Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

A day earlier, the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) judges had approved his bail unanimously. After the court issued the former Punjab chief minister’s bail order, his lawyer Azam Nazeer Tarar deposited surety bonds in the accountability court number 2, Geo News reported.

After reviewing bonds deposited by Sharif, the LHC issued his release orders after which the PML-N president was allowed to leave prison.

A small number of workers had gathered outside the prison to receive the PML-N president and showered rose petals on his vehicle.

Later, Maryam Nawaz tweeted pictures in which she can be seen with Sharif and other members of the party. “Welcome back home officially too dearest uncle,” she tweeted.

NAB had arrested Sharif in September 2020 after a bail plea he had filed was turned down and the interim bail was cancelled by the LHC. The arrest was made in a money-laundering and assets beyond means case filed by the NAB earlier.