Nigerian kidnappers kill three abducted students

KANO, Nigeria: Three abducted Nigerian students have been shot dead by their kidnappers, a local official said on Friday, three days after they were snatched by gunmen from their university in the northwest of the country.

The student killings were an escalation in the mass kidnappings that are plaguing northwest and central Nigeria, where criminal gangs who ransack villages have become an increasing security threat.

Gunmen attacked the private Greenfield University in Kaduna state on Tuesday, killing one staff member and taking an unknown number of students, in what was the fifth known attack on a school or college since December.