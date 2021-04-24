Indian hospital fire kills 13 Covid patients

MUMBAI: Thirteen Covid-19 patients died when a fire broke out in a hospital on the outskirts of Mumbai before dawn on Friday, a local official told AFP.

"There were 17 patients inside when a fire broke out in the ICU of Vijay Vallabh Hospital, out of which 13 died and four have been shifted to other facilities," fire department official Morrison Khavari said.

"The fire has now been extinguished," he said, adding that the blaze started around 3:00 am (2130 GMT) and that the cause was being investigated. The accident in the city of Vasai-Virar in Maharashtra state was just the latest tragedy to hit India as it battles a vicious new wave of coronavirus infections, with shortages of oxygen, drugs and hospital beds sparking desperate pleas for help.

Two days earlier, 22 Covid-19 patients died at another hospital in the same state when the oxygen supply to their ventilators was disrupted by a leak. And four patients died when a blaze broke out in a private hospital in Maharashtra earlier this month. Last month a fire at a Mumbai clinic killed 11.