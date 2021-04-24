Turkey seeks arrest of missing crypto boss

ISTANBUL: Turkish authorities have issued an international arrest warrant for the founder of a cryptocurrency exchange who fled with a reported $2 billion in investors’ assets, state media reported on Friday.

Police also detained 62 people in raids on Friday over their alleged links to Thodex, the company headed by the fugitive businessman Faruk Fatih Ozer. Prosecutors are investigating Ozer on charges of "aggravated fraud and founding a criminal organisation", the private DHA news agency reported. Turkish security officials on Thursday released a photo of him going through passport control at Istanbul airport on his way to an undisclosed location.