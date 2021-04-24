Navalny says ending hunger strike

MOSCOW: Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Friday he was ending a 24-day hunger strike he launched to demand medical treatment behind bars, after allies said his life was in danger.

The announcement came after Navalny’s personal doctors said on Thursday that he had received treatment at a civilian hospital and urged him to put a stop to his protest. "Taking into account the progress and all the circumstances, I am beginning to end my hunger strike," President Vladimir Putin’s best-known critic said in an Instagram post. He said that the process would take him 24 days, writing: "They say it’s even harder" than the hunger strike.