SpaceX launches third crew to ISS

KENNEDY SPACE CENTRE, United States: SpaceX launched its third crew to the International Space Station an hour before sunrise on Friday, recycling a rocket and spacecraft for the first time.

The Crew-2 mission, which includes the first European, Thomas Pesquet of France, blasted off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 5:49 am Eastern Time (0949 GMT).

"We’re glad to be back in space," said mission commander Shane Kimbrough of the United States. The Crew Dragon capsule, named Endeavour, is now racing to catch up with the ISS, with docking due to take place at 5:10 am (0910 GMT) on Saturday. The hatch will open two hours after that.

Earlier, the team said their final goodbyes to their families before boarding three white Teslas for the launchpad, a new tradition established by SpaceX. The cars’ licence plates read "recycle", "reuse", and "reduce", in a nod to the fact that both the Falcon 9 booster and Endeavour were deployed on previous missions.

Flying on used vehicles is a key cost-saving goal of Nasa’s partnerships with private industry. The day before, Pesquet tweeted a photo of the space quartet, which includes American Megan McArthur and Japan’s Akikho Hoshide, relaxing on the beach in Florida.

"Our friends on the @Space_Station are expecting us to show up and we don’t want to be late. They even installed my bedroom recently and literally made my bed. Such nice hosts!" he added.

The extra "bed" is necessary to accommodate an unusually large number of people aboard the ISS: 11 in total, as the Crew-2 team overlaps for a few days with Crew-1 astronauts, in addition to three Russian cosmonauts.