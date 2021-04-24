close
Sat Apr 24, 2021
AFP
April 24, 2021

French police worker killed in knife attack

AFP
April 24, 2021

RAMBOUILLET, France: A female police employee was stabbed to death by a Tunisian man at a police station southwest of Paris on Friday, the local prosecutor’s office and a police source told AFP.

The attacker was fatally wounded when an officer opened fire on him at the station in Rambouillet, a wealthy commuter town about 60 kilometres (40 miles) from Paris, a police source told AFP on condition of anonymity. The attack took place in the secure entrance area of the station at around 2:20 pm (1220 GMT), the police source added. The woman, 48, was stabbed in the throat twice, the source said. Prime Minister Jean Castex and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin both announced they were heading to the scene.

