Japan declares virus emergency

TOKYO: Japan announced a new virus state of emergency in Tokyo and three other regions on Friday, as the country battles surging infections just three months before the Olympic opening ceremony.

The nation’s virus outbreak remains much smaller than in many countries, but a recent uptick in cases has officials and medical professionals worried, even as the government and Olympic organisers insist this summer’s Games will go ahead.

"Today we decided to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka and Hyogo prefectures," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced, citing the rise in infections involving new virus variants. The measure will run from April 25 to May 11.

"We have accumulated knowledge... we have weapons called vaccines. I’m certain there will be an end to this difficult battle," Suga said. Japan’s minister for virus response Yasutoshi Nishimura earlier warned of a "strong sense of crisis", saying current restrictions were not sufficient.

The measures will be tougher than Japan’s last state of emergency, imposed in parts of the country from January, but still far short of the harsh lockdowns seen in some parts of the world.