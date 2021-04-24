Man, woman commit suicide

A young man and a woman allegedly ended their lives at their houses in the city on Friday. A man hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Gulshan-e-Bihar in Orangi Town.

After getting information, police and rescuers reached the property and took the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the deceased person was identified as 28-year-old Imran, son of Ramzan.

The family told the police that the man killed himself over unexplained reasons. Separately, 21-year-old Shahnaz, daughter of Ameer, was found hanged at her house in Landhi’s Muslimabad locality within the jurisdiction of the Quaidabad police station. Her body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. The family told police that she committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan, while the motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.