KMC holds workshop in connection with World Earth Day

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) parks and horticulture department organised a training workshop on the eve of World Earth Day, which is observed on April 22.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Laeeq Ahmed said Earth Day was celebrated all over the world every year to reaffirm commitment and support for environmental protection. The day, he said, reminded us that we had to make our world ecologically better.

"It is the responsibility of each and every one of us to keep our land in natural condition not only because we value natural needs but also we live on this earth and our health and well-being depend on it," he said addressing officers and employees of the KMC parks department.