Man shot dead in Korangi

A young man was shot dead in Korangi, while two other people were wounded for resisting mugging bids on Friday. Twenty-eight-year-old Rahimullah, son of Habibullah, was killed near his residence in Chakra Goth within the limits of the Zaman Town police station.

Police and rescuers reached the property and transported the casualty to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. According to SHO Farooq Sanjrani, the incident took place when unknown persons called him outside the residence and shot him.

Police said the victim had recently got engaged. Five cases were registered against him at different police station in District Korangi. The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Separately, 22-year-old Ahmed was shot and injured in a firing incident in Orangi Town within the limits of the Pirabad police station. The casualty was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

Police said that the incident took place when the man offered resistance to a mugging bid. Meanwhile, 62-year-old Sarfaraz was shot and injured for resisting a mugging bid near Chamra Chowrangi in the Korangi Industrial Area police remits. The injured person was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment.