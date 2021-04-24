Security remains tight

LAHORE:On the directions of DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani, security of masajid, imam bargahs and other religious places remained tight on the second Jummat-ul-Mubarik of Ramazan in the metropolis.

Following the directions from DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani, all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs personally reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements at all the religious places. The police officers along with members of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert at all the sensitive mosques and imambargahs. Police checked all the vehicles and suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the City. Moreover, Lahore Police conducted search operations around the sensitive areas of the City. Heavy contingents of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite Force, security agencies participated in the search operations. Lahore police checked all the suspicious persons in various parts of the City with the help of biometric and latest android devices. According to a spokesperson for Lahore Police Operations Wing, the ongoing search operations were to create a sense of security among the citizens and maintain law and order in the provincial capital.