6,732 beds reserved for COvid patients

LAHORE:Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab Nabeel Ahmed Awan has said that 6,732 beds are reserved in all government hospitals for COVID-19 patients out of which 4,104 beds are unoccupied. In a handout, the Secretary SHC&MED further said that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the department had arranged 3,250 beds in isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2,320 beds were vacant. He said that around 447 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in government hospitals of Lahore of which 296 beds were unoccupied.

He said that the department had arranged 662 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 397 ventilators were under use while 266 were unoccupied. Around 250 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 218 were occupied and 32 ventilators were vacant, he concluded.