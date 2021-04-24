CEO visits NICL

LAHORE:The recently appointed CEO Ignite, the national technology fund, Asim Shahryar Husain visited the National Incubation Centre at LUMS (NICL) and was given a comprehensive update on the progress at the Centre.

According to a press release, while sharing his views about the entrepreneurial journey and ecosystem Asim Shahryar emphasised, “For a start-up to be successful, it has to interact with different players in the ecosystem, including mentors, faculty and other start-ups to ignite their passion and that’s the objective here. I’ve had the opportunity to meet some start-ups with interesting ideas today, our goal should be to accelerate and make them self-sustainable eventually, so they become companies that create jobs as well.” Saleem Ahmad, Chairman of the Board at NICL, shared his vision for creating an innovation district where industry, academia and talent intersect to solve Pakistan’s major problems.