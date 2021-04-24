Members of cattle thief gang arrested

LAHORE:Two suspected members of Jani Cattle Thief gang have been arrested by investigations Police Model Town on Friday.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Ramzan alias Jani and Amir. Police also recovered four pick-ups, cash, six buffaloes, sheep, cows and lambs, mobile-phones and illegal weapons from their custody. The suspects would barge into the houses and havelis of different people and steal the cattle and valuables from there. Many cases have been traced to them.

Suspect held: Dolphin Squad arrested a suspect Asim from Lorry Adda for carrying illegal weapon on Friday. A Dolphin Squad team on suspicious checked a suspect on a picket and recovered a pistol from his custody. The suspect would upload videos of parody with guns on social media. A case has been registered against him.