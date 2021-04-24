Ramazan bazaars facilities reviewed

LAHORE: To ensure availability of commodities on subsidised rates, Assistant Commissioner Human Resources & Coordination Awais Chishti inspected Ramazan bazaars in the provincial capital on Friday. He visited special bazaars in Shadman and Gulberg Makkah Colony and reviewed the quality of fruits and vegetables available at the agriculture fair price shops. He also checked prices of sugar, flour and edible oils. The assistant commissioner directed the officials of market committee to improve cleanliness situation in the market and remove encroachments.