LWMC chairman checks cleanliness of Ramazan bazaars

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company Chairman Amjad Ali on Friday visited various Ramzan bazaars in the City to monitor and review the ongoing cleanliness arrangements there.

In this regard, he visited Shadman, Wahdat Colony and Mian Plaza Johar Town Ramazan bazaars. General Manager (operations) Sohail Anwar Malik, General Manager Planning and Projects Dr Kamran Nasir, Head of Communication Jamil Khawar and other senior officials accompanied the LWMC chairman.

The LWMC chairman appreciated the workers’ performance and stated that the workers were an asset to the company. He said the LWMC workers were performing their duties in field with zeal and zest. They are sweeping and washing the roads, footpaths, pavements, bus stops, and providing services at Ramazan bazaars, he said, adding, they were always on the frontline to serve the community. He said that the department had made all the necessary decisions to introduce a better and sustainable waste management system. “The LWMC is now one step ahead and our mission is not limited to the lifting of waste but to reuse and reduce it by adopting modern technologies,” he stated.

“We have received such a huge and remarkable response for the waste-to-energy project from our public and other relevant institutions,” he said. The company is lifting more than 6,000 tonnes of waste on a daily basis and not even a single point would be left unattended. He also stated that the citizens of Lahore should also cooperate with the LWMC and their active participation was required.