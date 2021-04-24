Punjab Ombudsman provides relief to 20 complainants

LAHORE:Punjab Ombudsman has provided a relief of amounting Rs137 million to 20 complainants during last two weeks.

It has learnt that the office of Punjab Ombudsman Maj (retd) Azam Suleman has provided the biggest relief of Rs12 crore 24 lakhs 38 thousand to one Mohammad Shamim, resident of Kesarwali, district Sialkot. He submitted his application with a request to ensure the payment of his land which was acquired by the government for the expansion of a nullah near Sialkot. He made so many requests in the offices of local district authorities but failed to get his right. Finally, on the interference of Punjab Ombudsman, Shamim was paid the price of his land.

Similarly, a resident of Samanabad district Nakana Sahab, Nasim Begum whose husband Nazir Ahmed was an employee of Municipal Committee Sangla Hill and died few years back. His widow Nasim Begum made request to Ombudsman office for the payment of outstanding amount of Rs 21 lakh 64 thousand 2 hundred and 40 against family pension and financial assistance. On the direction of Ombudsman Punjab, the said amount was paid to Shamim Begum for which her son Saghir thanked the Ombudsman for his efforts.

Some Azad Masih, who worked for Municipal Committee Hassanabdal and got retired last year but still deprived of his pension, special grant and other outstanding dues. Ombudsman office started working on the request of Azad Masih and after the completion of required process Azad was paid Rs 12 lakh 82 thousand 9 hundred and 55 against his outstanding dues.

The rest of 17 complainants were also being provided relief in various applications including pension, group insurance, farewell grant, family pension, GP fund, marriage grant, death grant and leave encashment.