Thunderstorm hits City

LAHORE:The city witnessed rain with strong winds from Thursday night till Friday morning while Met office predicted partly cloudy weather for the next 24 hours.

As per the data of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), the rain started at 1:14pm and continued intermittently till 7:25am on Friday. Wasa MD Syed Zahid Aziz said that the highest rainfall recorded up to 18mm at the airport area while it was 17mm at Lakshmi Chowk, 17mm at Gulberg, 12mm at Nishtar Town, 12mm at inner city, 7mm at Chowk Nakhuda, 9mm at Mughalpura, 8mm at Iqbal Town, 11mm at Johar Town, 6mm at Shahdara and the lowest rainfall recorded in Tajpura area was 4mm. Wasa staff remained active in the field overnight and cleared all the sore points, said Wasa MD.

Met officials said that continental air was likely to prevail over most parts of the country for next 48 hours. Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached up to 44°C while in Lahore, it was 28.6°C and minimum was 13.5°C.