81 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 81 patients died from COVID-19 while 3,032 new cases were confirmed in Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Friday, the death toll reached 7,799, while confirmed cases became 282,469 in the province.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 26,091 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours taking the number of total tests conducted so far to 4,430,392 in the province.

Similarly, 3,652 patients recovered during the last 24 hours while total number of recovered individuals has reached 230,032.

Around 1,504 new cases were reported from district Lahore alone during the last 24 hours while Rawalpindi 216, Faisalabad 168, Multan 135 and Sargodha 119. In the remaining districts, the number of new cases are Nankana Sahib 21, Kasur 30, Sheikhupura 22, Jhelum 14, Attock 4, Chakwal 15, Muzaffargarh 16, Hafizabad 21, Gujranwala 55, Sialkot 46, Narowal 4, Gujrat 51, Mandi Bahauddin 23, Khanewal 35, Rajanpur 6, Layyah 13, Dera Ghazi Khan 34, Vehari 10, Chiniot 10, Toba Tek Singh 49, Jhang 20, Rahim Yar Khan 40, Mianwali 43, Khushab 40, Bahawalnagar 10, Bahawalpur 55, Lodhran 39, Bhakkar 26, Sahiwal 28, Pakpattan 44 and Okara 66 cases.