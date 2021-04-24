11 vehicles, valuables burnt in three fire incidents

LAHORE:Valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were gutted in three different incidents of fire in the provincial capital on Friday.

The first incident was reported in a workshop on Lawrence Road. Reportedly, a sudden huge blast occurred that engulfed the vehicles parked inside the workshop. At least 11 vehicles and three shops were damaged due to the fire.

The second case was reported in Karol Ghati area where a cylinder exploded with a huge blast in storage. The resultant fire also damaged the other material. The third case was reported in an electric grid station near Kalma Chowk. Nearby people called rescue teams. Fire fighters reached the spot and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Man shot at, injured: A man was shot at and injured over resistance during a robbery incident in the Mozang area on Friday. The victim identified as Abdul Shakoor was on a petrol pump in Mozang when some unidentified suspected motorcyclists intercepted them and tried to loot. The victim offered resistance on which the robbers opened fire. The victim received a bullet injury. He was shifted to hospital.