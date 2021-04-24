25pc wheat procurement target achieved, says Aleem Khan

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Friday said that wheat procurement process was in progress in different districts of the province and till now 25 per cent target has been achieved.

He said that the Punjab Food Department has procured more than 800,000 metric tonnes of wheat from farmers while above 51 per cent gunny bags have also been distributed. Aleem Khan said that wheat was being purchased at the rate of Rs 1,800 per maund and hoped that the set target of wheat procurement would be achieved.

Senior minister said that the Food Department was providing the best facilities to farmers at the wheat purchase centres and a report regarding procurement process was also being received on daily basis.

The complaints of farmers would be resolved, he said. Districts of Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions were taking lead in wheat procurement process, he added.