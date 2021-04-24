Official pays surprise visit to sasta bazaar in Ramazan

BARA: Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mansoor Arshad paid a surprise visit to a Ramazan Sasta Bazaar in Bara tehsil to check the commodity rate-lists on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Noor Wali, Assistant Commissioner Naik Muhammad Bangash, Additional Assistant Commissioner Shah Wazir, tehsildar Warid Khan and Tehsil Municipal Officer Aamirzeb also accompanied the DC.

The official on the occasion said that the bazaar would be monitored to control inflation in Bara.

He said the district administration was inspecting the prices of food items in the markets on a daily basis and violators would be punished according to the laws.

He said the district administration was trying to provide relief to the people as much as possible in the holy month of Ramazan.

Later, he checked the cleanliness situation in different places of the bazaar and instructed the TMO to take special care of cleanliness in the area.