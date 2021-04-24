close
Sat Apr 24, 2021
BR
Bureau report
April 24, 2021

Two former ANP MPAs infected with Covid-19

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Two former Awami National Party (ANP) lawmakers Syed Jafar Shah and Saqibullah Khan Chamkani have been infected with Covid-19 and are under treatment.

Syed Jafar Shah was twice elected MPA from Swat while Saqibullah Chamkani won a provincial assembly seat from rural Peshawar. ANP sources said they were under treatment and in need of prayers.

