Two former ANP MPAs infected with Covid-19

PESHAWAR: Two former Awami National Party (ANP) lawmakers Syed Jafar Shah and Saqibullah Khan Chamkani have been infected with Covid-19 and are under treatment.

Syed Jafar Shah was twice elected MPA from Swat while Saqibullah Chamkani won a provincial assembly seat from rural Peshawar. ANP sources said they were under treatment and in need of prayers.