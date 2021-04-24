Woman shot dead inside home

WANA: Unidentified gunmen entered a home and shot dead a woman in Sararogha area of South Waziristan district, local sources said.

The woman was rushed to a private health facility but she could not survive. Locals said that the incidents of dacoities at homes has increased recently and also alleged that even policemen were allegedly involved in such incidents.

They said that the locals had already surrendered weapons during the Operation Rah-e-Nijat and questions how armed men appeared and committed crimes in the area. The local tribesmen have demanded the government to allow them licenced weapons for self defence in homes. The police said that they have started an investigation into the woman’s killing.