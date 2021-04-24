close
Sat Apr 24, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2021

Woman shot dead inside home

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
April 24, 2021

WANA: Unidentified gunmen entered a home and shot dead a woman in Sararogha area of South Waziristan district, local sources said.

The woman was rushed to a private health facility but she could not survive. Locals said that the incidents of dacoities at homes has increased recently and also alleged that even policemen were allegedly involved in such incidents.

They said that the locals had already surrendered weapons during the Operation Rah-e-Nijat and questions how armed men appeared and committed crimes in the area. The local tribesmen have demanded the government to allow them licenced weapons for self defence in homes. The police said that they have started an investigation into the woman’s killing.

Latest News

More From Peshawar